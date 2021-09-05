$745.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $745.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.91 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGIH traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. 143,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

