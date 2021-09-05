$8.92 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report sales of $8.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.01 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $194.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

