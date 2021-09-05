8,723 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

