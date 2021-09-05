8PAY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $774,090.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $774,090.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.10 or 0.07582964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,617.81 or 0.99670389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.98 or 0.00969287 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

