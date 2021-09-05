900 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.28 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

