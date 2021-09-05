955 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.