AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

AACAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

