Aave Tops 24 Hour Volume of $426.31 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and approximately $426.31 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $422.04 or 0.00838049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00061215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00124647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00163863 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,245 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.