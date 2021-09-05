AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

SKFRY opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

