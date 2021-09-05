ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.85. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

