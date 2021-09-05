ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 419,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

