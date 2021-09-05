ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $66.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.58. 230,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

