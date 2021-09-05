ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post sales of $149.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the highest is $150.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $133.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 312,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,581. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $997.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.