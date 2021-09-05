AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.15

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 134376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

