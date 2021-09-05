AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $39,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AGCO by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

