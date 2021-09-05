Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

