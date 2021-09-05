Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $91.25

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.25, but opened at $94.44. Allakos shares last traded at $94.44, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Allakos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allakos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

