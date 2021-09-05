Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $91.25

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.25, but opened at $94.44. Allakos shares last traded at $94.44, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

