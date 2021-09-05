Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Butterfly Network Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
