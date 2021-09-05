Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,482,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

