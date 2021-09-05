Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.50 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Stride worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

