Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 123.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American National Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American National Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American National Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American National Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American National Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $195.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.