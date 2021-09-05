Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of MarineMax worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

NYSE HZO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

