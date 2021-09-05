Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,640 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of MarineMax worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MarineMax by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

