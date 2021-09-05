Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.62. 2,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $10,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

