Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $82,740.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $839,335.02.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after buying an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.