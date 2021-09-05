Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $90.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.87 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $327.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. 1,332,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,034. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.11.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

