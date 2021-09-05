Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

