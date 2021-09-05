Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $93,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.