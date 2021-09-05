Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several brokerages have commented on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.14. 27,226,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,645,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $33,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

