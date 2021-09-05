Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

