Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,392. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

