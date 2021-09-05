American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,205,901 Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apria alerts:

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256,218 shares of company stock worth $134,271,186 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of APR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.