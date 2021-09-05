American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 423,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

