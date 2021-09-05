American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys Shares of 220,000 SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,000. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $60.60 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

