Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 1,373,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,915. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.