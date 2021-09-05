Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

