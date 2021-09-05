Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

