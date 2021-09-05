Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

