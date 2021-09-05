Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 740 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.