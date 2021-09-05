Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after buying an additional 48,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

