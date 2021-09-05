Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce sales of $91.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.87 million to $92.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $382.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $384.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The company has a market cap of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

