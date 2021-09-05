Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $359.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $368.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

