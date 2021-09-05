Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce $212.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 1,128,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

