Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.59). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 57,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

