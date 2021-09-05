Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.59). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 57,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
