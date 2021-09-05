Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $54.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 670,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,806. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

