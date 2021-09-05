Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.59 Million

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post sales of $781.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $777.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 237,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.