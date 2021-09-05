Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 109,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
