Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 109,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

