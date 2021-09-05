Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,781. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $663.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

