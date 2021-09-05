Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $202.78. 113,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average of $203.62. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

